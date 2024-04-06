Breaking News
Yuki-Olivetti storm into semis at Marrakech

Updated on: 06 April,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Marrakech (Morocco)
PTI |

They face second seeds Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler in the semis

Yuki Bhambri. Pic/AFP

India’s Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti knocked out third seeds Nicholas Barrientos and Rafael Matos to breeze into the men’s doubles semi-finals of the ATP Marrakech Open.


The unseeded Indo-French combine upset Colombian Barrientos and Matos of Brazil 7-6 (5), 6-7, 10-7 in the quarter-final. They face second seeds Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler in the semis.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

yuki bhambri tennis news sports sports news Sports Update
