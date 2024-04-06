Yuki-Olivetti storm into semis at Marrakech

They face second seeds Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler in the semis

Yuki Bhambri. Pic/AFP

India’s Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti knocked out third seeds Nicholas Barrientos and Rafael Matos to breeze into the men’s doubles semi-finals of the ATP Marrakech Open.

The unseeded Indo-French combine upset Colombian Barrientos and Matos of Brazil 7-6 (5), 6-7, 10-7 in the quarter-final. They face second seeds Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler in the semis.

