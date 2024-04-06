Breaking News
Vistara to temporarily scale back its network
In a first, private school teachers summoned for election duty
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lakshadweep to witness triangular fight
Three die in 3 road mishaps in Navi Mumbai and Panvel
Rajasthan: Denied admission, woman delivers baby outside hospital; 3 doctors suspended
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Piastri fastest in second practice
<< Back to Elections 2024

Piastri fastest in second practice

Updated on: 06 April,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Suzuka
AFP |

Top

Australian Piastri, who finished third at last year’s race, clocked 1min 34.725sec in on-off showers to finish 0.501sec clear of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton

Piastri fastest in second practice

Oscar Piastri

Listen to this article
Piastri fastest in second practice
x
00:00

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri went fastest on Friday in a second practice for the Japanese Grand Prix that was badly affected by rain at Suzuka. 


Also Read: ‘Had to dig deep’


Australian Piastri, who finished third at last year’s race, clocked 1min 34.725sec in on-off showers to finish 0.501sec clear of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.


Triple world champion Max Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez did not come out for second practice. Verstappen led Perez for a Red Bull one-two in first 
practice.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

formula one sports sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK