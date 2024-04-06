Piastri fastest in second practice

Australian Piastri, who finished third at last year’s race, clocked 1min 34.725sec in on-off showers to finish 0.501sec clear of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri went fastest on Friday in a second practice for the Japanese Grand Prix that was badly affected by rain at Suzuka.

Triple world champion Max Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez did not come out for second practice. Verstappen led Perez for a Red Bull one-two in first

practice.

