Shuttler Anupama Upadhyaya is new Junior World No. 1

The 17-year-old from Panchkula, who had claimed junior international titles in Uganda and Poland earlier this year, replaced fellow Indian Tasnim Mir from the top position on Tuesday.

Anupama Upadhyaya

Young Anupama Upadhyaya has become only the second Indian shuttler in under-19 girls singles category to win the top title in the latest BWF Junior rankings.

She has jumped two places to grab the pole position with 18.060 points from 18 tournaments and is one of the four girls who figure in the Top 10 of the junior rankings.

