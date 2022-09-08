Breaking News
Shuttler Anupama Upadhyaya is new Junior World No. 1

08 September,2022
The 17-year-old from Panchkula, who had claimed junior international titles in Uganda and Poland earlier this year, replaced fellow Indian Tasnim Mir from the top position on Tuesday.

Young Anupama Upadhyaya has become only the second Indian shuttler in under-19 girls singles category to win the top title in the latest BWF Junior rankings.


The 17-year-old from Panchkula, who had claimed junior international titles in Uganda and Poland earlier this year, replaced fellow Indian Tasnim Mir from the top position on Tuesday. 

She has jumped two places to grab the pole position with 18.060 points from 18 tournaments and is one of the four girls who figure in the Top 10 of the junior rankings.


