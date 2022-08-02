Breaking News
Women's Euro 2022: England rejoices at women’s historic triumph

Updated on: 02 August,2022 07:55 AM IST  |  London
A capacity crowd of 7,000 supporters packed into Trafalgar Square to give the women’s team a rapturous reception as they paraded the European championship trophy, following their 2-1 win over Germany

England coach Sarina Wiegman lifts the trophy along with teammates during a victory party at Trafalgar Square in London on Monday. Pic/AFP


England’s hungover “Lionesses” held a victory party in central London on Monday in front of thousands of jubilant fans after they clinched the country’s first major football trophy since 1966.

A capacity crowd of 7,000 supporters packed into Trafalgar Square to give the women’s team a rapturous reception as they paraded the European championship trophy, following their 2-1 win over Germany.

“We said we wanted to make our legacy about winning and that’s what we did,” England captain Leah Williamson told the flag-waving crowd in Trafalgar Square.


“The party’s not going to stop!” she added after her squad stayed up into the early hours celebrating. 

“This team likes to work hard, but we definitely like to party harder.” 

