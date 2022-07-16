Women’s Euro 2022: France beat Belgium to enter QFs

Janice Cayman had brought Belgium back into the game by cancelling out Kadidiatou Diani’s early headed goal before Mbock Bathy nodded into the net in the 41st minute

France's teammates celebrate after winning at the end of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group D football match between France and Belgium at New York Stadium in Rotherham, northern England on July 14, 2022. - France won 2 - 1 against Belgium. Pic/AFP

Griedge Mbock Bathy headed France into the quarter-finals at the Women’s European Championship with a 2-1 victory over Belgium on Thursday.

