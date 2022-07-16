Women’s Euro 2022: France beat Belgium to enter QFs

Breaking News
Updated on: 16 July,2022 07:44 AM IST  |  Rotherham (UK)
Janice Cayman had brought Belgium back into the game by cancelling out Kadidiatou Diani’s early headed goal before Mbock Bathy nodded into the net in the 41st minute

France's teammates celebrate after winning at the end of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group D football match between France and Belgium at New York Stadium in Rotherham, northern England on July 14, 2022. - France won 2 - 1 against Belgium. Pic/AFP


Griedge Mbock Bathy headed France into the quarter-finals at the Women’s European Championship with a 2-1 victory over Belgium on Thursday.

Janice Cayman had brought Belgium back into the game by cancelling out Kadidiatou Diani’s early headed goal before Mbock Bathy nodded into the net in the 41st minute.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

