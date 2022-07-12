Women's Euro 2022: England score record shattering 8 goals against Norway

Beth Mead notched a hattrick as England destroyed the two-time title winners to seal their quarterfinal berth

Beth Mead celebrates scoring the team's fourth goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group A football match between England and Norway. Pic/ AFP

No team in the history of the Euros, both men's and women's, have scored more goals than the 8 that England managed in their group stage win over two-time champions Norway.

Despite starting the game as the better side, Norway lost their grip as England gained theirs. The first of the England Lionesses goal came via a penalty in the 12th minute. From then on, there was no looking back.

England scored 5 more goals before the half-time whistle with Beth Mead and Ellen White scoring braces.

The second half didn't see goals galore as the first half did but England simply cruised through the game as Mead notched her hattrick while substitute Alessia Russo came scored off the bench to complete the drubbing.

Having won both their opening games, England have qualified for the quarter-finals of the tournament.

