Breaking News
Mumbai: 30 per cent shops follow Marathi signboard diktat, reveals BMC survey
Mumbai: NCPCR accuses Aaditya Thackeray of child labour, faces flak
Mumbai: Sitting on crucial data, BMC wasting opportunity to improve citizen health?
How I escaped watery grave in Amarnath: Borivli resident narrates ordeal following cloudburst
Mumbai: Month on, five loan app agents granted bail
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Womens Euro 2022 England score record shattering 8 goals against Norway

Women's Euro 2022: England score record shattering 8 goals against Norway

Updated on: 12 July,2022 09:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Beth Mead notched a hattrick as England destroyed the two-time title winners to seal their quarterfinal berth

Women's Euro 2022: England score record shattering 8 goals against Norway

Beth Mead celebrates scoring the team's fourth goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group A football match between England and Norway. Pic/ AFP


No team in the history of the Euros, both men's and women's, have scored more goals than the 8 that England managed in their group stage win over two-time champions Norway.

Despite starting the game as the better side, Norway lost their grip as England gained theirs. The first of the England Lionesses goal came via a penalty in the 12th minute. From then on, there was no looking back.




England scored 5 more goals before the half-time whistle with Beth Mead and Ellen White scoring braces.


Also Read: Women's Euro 2022: Grace Geyoro’s hat-trick helps France thrash Italy 5-1

The second half didn't see goals galore as the first half did but England simply cruised through the game as Mead notched her hattrick while substitute Alessia Russo came scored off the bench to complete the drubbing.

Having won both their opening games, England have qualified for the quarter-finals of the tournament.

(With inputs from ANI)

england football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK