Tennis: India to face Norway in September for Davis Cup

Hosts Norway have confirmed that they will host the Indian Davis Cup team on September 16 and 17 in their next World Group I tie, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) announced on Thursday.

The hosts have a choice playing either on Thursday-Friday or Friday-Saturday and Noway have chosen the first option. India will face Norway for the first time in the prestigious event.

