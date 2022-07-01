Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: In a last-ball thriller, BJP chooses Eknath Shinde for top job
Thanekars on cloud nine as Eknath Shinde becomes new Maharashtra CM
Mumbai Crime: Mother-daughter duo killed, another daughter, man found hanging in Kandivli
Rains just begin and Mumbai already under water
Mumbai: With change in govt, what happens to Metro, Coastal Road, Bullet Train?
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Tennis India to face Norway in September for Davis Cup

Tennis: India to face Norway in September for Davis Cup

Updated on: 01 July,2022 08:42 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The hosts have a choice playing either on Thursday-Friday or Friday-Saturday and Noway have chosen the first option. India will face Norway for the first time in the prestigious event

Tennis: India to face Norway in September for Davis Cup

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Hosts Norway have confirmed that they will host the Indian Davis Cup team on September 16 and 17 in their next World Group I tie, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) announced on Thursday.

Also Read: Sania Mirza-Lucie Hradecka ousted in Round One of Wimbledon




The hosts have a choice playing either on Thursday-Friday or Friday-Saturday and Noway have chosen the first option. India will face Norway for the first time in the prestigious event.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

davis cup tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK