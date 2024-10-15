‘World-class coach needed’

Despite 3-1 win over Finland, England’s interim boss Lee Carsley shies away from full-time job possibility; believes new manager needs to have rich trophy history

England’s Declan Rice (right) celebrates his goal against Finland with Jack Grealish in Helsinki on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

After three wins from four games as England interim coach, Lee Carsley appeared to distance himself from taking on the job full time. A 3-1 victory against Finland in the Nations League on Sunday saw England get back to winning ways after the shock 2-1 home loss to Greece. But Carsley sounded uncertain about his credentials to succeed Gareth Southgate in one of the biggest management roles in world football.

“This job deserves a world-class coach that’s won trophies and been there and done it and I’m still on the path to that,” Carsley said after goals from Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Declan Rice secured the win in Helsinki. Carsley led England’s under-21 team to victory in the European Championship last year and was seen as one of the leading contenders to replace Southgate, who stepped down in July.

But after naming an experimental team that lost to Greece on Thursday, questions about his suitability were raised. If not for some errant finishing from 64th-ranked Finland, Sunday could have been another uncomfortable night for an England team ranked 60 places higher. “I’m just not used to losing with an England team. I don’t take losing very well,” he said. Grealish helped lift his mood when opening the scoring from close range in the 18th minute at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium after being set up by a clever flick from Angel Gomes.

Alexander-Arnold doubled England’s lead in the 74th with a trademark free kick and Rice converted at the near post 10 minutes later from substitute Ollie Watkins’s cross. Arttu Hoskonen scored a consolation for Finland in the 87th. Carsley said his remit was to take charge of the six Nations League games before the end of the year, with two remaining against Greece and Ireland next month.

Spain’s Yamal out of Serbia tie due to strain

Teenage standout Lamine Yamal has left Spain’s squad after he strained a muscle in his left leg. Yamal will miss Spain’s Nations League home game against Serbia on Tuesday. A day after the 17-year-old forward helped Spain beat Denmark 1-0, the Spanish federation said on Sunday that tests indicated the Barcelona star had strained a leg muscle and was being sent back to his club to avoid “the risk of injury.”

