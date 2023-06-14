Ankush wins gold as India finishes U-17 Asian Wrestling C'ships with 7 medals

Ankush won India's only gold medal of the day in the freestyle 55kg weight category, defeating Iran's Amirreza Ali Teymorizad by VPO1 (Winner with no technical superiority but the loser scores at least 1 point in the bout) 6-5

India wrapped up their campaign in the U-17 Asian Wrestling Championships with one gold, three silver and three bronze medals on the final day here on Tuesday.

Ankush won India's only gold medal of the day in the freestyle 55kg weight category, defeating Iran's Amirreza Ali Teymorizad by VPO1 (Winner with no technical superiority but the loser scores at least 1 point in the bout) 6-5.

Dhanraj Bharat Shirke lost to Iran's Ahora Farhad Khateri of Iran, losing by VSU (victory by technical superiority) 11-0. Rupesh bagged the other silver after losing to Iran's Sam Reza Sayar in the freestyle 48kg final. Rohit went down to Leo Akagi of Japan by VPO1, 7 - 6 and earned the silver medal.

Tushar (60kg freestyle), Vinay (92 kg freestyle) and Jaspooran Singh (110kg freestyle) claimed the three bronze medals for India on Tuesday, the Sports Authority of India informed in a release on Tuesday.

With this, all 10 freestyle wrestlers won medals in the competition as India finished second in the freestyle team rankings behind Iran.

