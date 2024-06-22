Breaking News
Maharashtra: NEET-UG paper leak case reaches state
Mumbai: Woman killed, two injured by learner driver in Kandivali identified
Mumbai: WR to deploy drain drones to tackle waterlogging on tracks this year
Mumbai: Man accused of assaulting minor boys gets bail; HC rules out sexual intent
Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rain and gusty winds likely this week
shot-button
World Cup World Cup
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Bhosale Tian clinch womens doubles title

Bhosale-Tian clinch women’s doubles title

Updated on: 23 June,2024 08:50 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

The formidable duo secured the title with a straight sets triumph over the third-seeded pair, Alana Parnaby of Australia and Victoria Rodriguez of Mexico 6-2, 6-4

Bhosale-Tian clinch women’s doubles title

Rutuja Bhosale

Listen to this article
Bhosale-Tian clinch women’s doubles title
x
00:00

Indian tennis star Rutuja Bhosale, in partnership with China’s Fangran Tian, won the doubles competition in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s 35,000 (ITF W35) tournament in Tauste in Spain on Saturday. 


The formidable duo secured the title with a straight sets triumph over the third-seeded pair, Alana Parnaby of Australia and Victoria Rodriguez of Mexico 6-2, 6-4.
This victory marks Bhosale’s third doubles title of the year, adding to her impressive wins at the W50 Wuning and W75 Fukuoka tournaments.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tennis news sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK