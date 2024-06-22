Bhosale-Tian clinch women’s doubles title

The formidable duo secured the title with a straight sets triumph over the third-seeded pair, Alana Parnaby of Australia and Victoria Rodriguez of Mexico 6-2, 6-4

Rutuja Bhosale

Indian tennis star Rutuja Bhosale, in partnership with China’s Fangran Tian, won the doubles competition in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s 35,000 (ITF W35) tournament in Tauste in Spain on Saturday.

This victory marks Bhosale’s third doubles title of the year, adding to her impressive wins at the W50 Wuning and W75 Fukuoka tournaments.

