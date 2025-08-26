Russia’s World No. 13 loses his cool during 3-6, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-0, 4-6 Rd-1 defeat to France’s Benjamin Bonzi; expresses unhappiness with chair umpire’s calls and smashes racquet en route three-hour 45-min contest

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev breaks his racquet after losing to France’s Benjamin Bonzi in New York on Sunday. Pics/AFP

Daniil Medvedev ’s match was delayed more than six minutes between points, after a photographer entered the court on match point and the 2021 US Open champion became enraged by the chair umpire’s decision to award his opponent a first serve.

The latest Medvedev meltdown on Louis Armstrong Stadium Sunday night led to a wild change in the match. The No. 13 seed was a point away from being eliminated, then won the next two sets to force a deciding fifth before Benjamin Bonzi eliminated him from a second straight major with a 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 0-6, 6-4 victory in 3hr 45min that ended early on Monday. Bonzi had also beaten Medvedev across four sets in the opening round at Wimbledon in late June. “I tried to stay calm in the match but it was not easy,” Bonzi said.

Benjamin Bonzi celebrates his win in New York on Sunday

Bonzi had just hit his first serve leading 5-4 in the third set. After he missed it, a photographer left his position before the Frenchman could hit his second.

Chair umpire Greg Allensworth told the photographer to get off the court, then announced that Bonzi would get another first serve because of the delay — which is common in tennis. Medvedev then approached the chair to complain about the decision. “He [photographer] wants to go home, guys. He doesn’t like to be here. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour,” Medvedev shouted into the microphones behind the chair.

“I was not upset with the photographer. I was upset with the decision,” Medvedev said. “The delay from the photographer was probably four seconds and a half. I’m not sure it’s enough for a [first] serve.”

Medvedev kept encouraging the loud boos on Armstrong, which eventually lasted so long that he then tried to get fans to quiet down so Bonzi could serve.

After the match ended, Medvedev smashed his racquet multiple times out of frustration.

2

No. of times Medvedev has lost to Benjamin Bonzi in Rd 1 at Grand Slams this year — Wimbledon and US Open

1

No. of match wins for Medvedev at Grand Slams this year

