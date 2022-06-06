Breaking News
1st international gold for Aman as Punia gets bronze

Updated on: 06 June,2022 08:39 AM IST  |  Almaty
In the 57kg, Aman was very impressive. In his final bout, he edged out Kazakhstan’s Merey Bazarbayev 10-9 to stay unbeaten in the five-wrestler category to claim gold

Bajrang Punia. Pic/PTI


Bajrang Punia got his act together to claim a bronze medal after ultra-defensive tactics resulted in his opening-round defeat even as Aman claimed his first gold medal at the senior level with a commanding show in the 57kg competition at the Bolat Turlykhanov Cup, here Sunday.

Bajrang, the Tokyo Games bronze winner, struggled in his opening bout against Uzbekistan’s Abbos Rakhmonov, losing 3-5 but competed much better in the bronze-play off where he played smartly to score on counter-attacks against Kazkahstan’s Rifat Saibotalov, winning 7-0.




In the 57kg, Aman was very impressive. In his final bout, he edged out Kazakhstan’s Merey Bazarbayev 10-9 to stay unbeaten in the five-wrestler category to claim gold.


