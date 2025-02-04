Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > 3 lakh for gold Taekwondo director fired over alleged result fixing at National Games

Updated on: 04 February,2025 11:53 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

In response to the complaints, the PMCC made four key recommendations to address potential disputes arising from unethical practices

Representational Image (Pic: AFP)

The National Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) has replaced the Director of Competition for Taekwondo following allegations that some officials had fixed results in 10 of the 16 weight categories well before the competition officially began.


S. Dinesh Kumar has been appointed as the new Director of Competition, taking over from T. Praveen Kumar after a three-member Prevention of Manipulation of Competition Committee (PMCC) made 'strong recommendations'. GTCC Chairperson Sunaina Kumari confirmed the acceptance of the PMCC’s recommendations.



“It is important that we take on board the recommendations of the PMC Committee and protect the integrity of the National Games in Uttarakhand,” said Kumari in a statement on Monday.

“We have not only received complaints against the previous Director of Competition, but we were also shocked to learn that he had appointed office-bearers and executive committee members from several state associations, as well as an equipment vendor involved in the selection trials, as sports-specific volunteers,” she added.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President, PT Usha, supported the GTCC's decision, emphasising the importance of upholding fairness and integrity in the sporting arena. “It is crucial for all stakeholders to preserve the spirit of sport and provide every competitor with a fair opportunity to demonstrate their talent on the nation's biggest stage," Usha remarked. "It is both shocking and disheartening that the results of the National Games were allegedly determined even before the competitions commenced,” she added.

“We at the IOA are fully committed to fairness for all athletes and safeguarding them from manipulative individuals who tarnish the reputation of the National Games,” Usha affirmed.

In response to the complaints, the PMCC made four key recommendations to address potential disputes arising from unethical practices. The first recommendation was for the IOA to appoint a new Director of Competition. The committee also advised that at least 50% of the nominated technical officials be replaced with qualified individuals possessing international or national certification, although it remains unclear whether this has been implemented.

Additionally, the PMCC suggested that the entire competition be recorded on video, with footage stored for reference if required. To further ensure fairness, the committee recommended that a team of GTCC-nominated officials be present throughout the competition to minimize the scope for manipulation and ensure all athletes have an equal opportunity to win medals.

The PMC panel was informed that certain officials appointed by the Taekwondo Federation of India had been involved in fixing outcomes in 10 of the 16 weight categories before the competition began. “The asking price is Rs 3 lakh for a gold medal, Rs 2 lakh for silver, and Rs 1 lakh for bronze,” the IOA was told.

(With agency inputs)

 

