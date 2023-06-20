Breaking News
Mumbai: Electroplating unit steals Rs 1.33 crore worth power
You’ve been warned! Next, you’ll be punished
Top cop to probe BMC projects
5 city stations to have inflatable rescue boats for the monsoon
Ashish Shelar demands POP idols not be banned
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > 40 day intense training camp to be held for Junior Hockey World Cup probables

40-day 'intense training' camp to be held for Junior Hockey World Cup probables

Updated on: 20 June,2023 08:37 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

Top

Indian junior hockey probables will undergo "intense training sessions to elevate their skills" during a 40-day camp beginning Wednesday to prepare for the World Cup in Kuala Lumpur in December

40-day 'intense training' camp to be held for Junior Hockey World Cup probables

Representational Image (Pic: iStock)

Listen to this article
40-day 'intense training' camp to be held for Junior Hockey World Cup probables
x
00:00

Indian junior hockey probables will undergo "intense training sessions to elevate their skills" during a 40-day camp beginning Wednesday to prepare for the World Cup in Kuala Lumpur in December.


While 30 of the 40-member group will report to coach CR Kumar at the Sports Authority of India centre here on Wednesday, the rest will join the camp on July 2.


The camp will conclude on July 31.


Kumar said the team was brimming with confidence after defeating Pakistan in the Junior Asia Cup final in Oman earlier this month, but they need to take their skills to a different level to compete in the World Cup.

Also Read: Junior Men's Asia Cup Hockey: India emerge champions, beat Pakistan 2-1 in final

"Now, we have to move on from that win (against Pakistan) and focus on our next major tournament, which is the World Cup.

"The players will begin their preparations by dedicating themselves to intense training sessions in the upcoming camp, pushing their limits to elevate their skills to new heights," said Kumar in a release on Tuesday.

The Junior World Cup will be held from December 5-16.

"In addition, we will dedicate our efforts towards fortifying the team's foundation and fine-tuning their strategic approach, which is necessary to excel in a challenging tournament like the World Cup," he added.

The Probables: Pratik Nigam, Ranvijay Singh Yadav, Chetan Sharma, Aditya Singh, Innocent Munda, Amit Kumar Yadav, Sahabaz Khan, Laban Lagun, Viswas G, Satish Balu, Mohit HS, Amandeep Lakra, Sharda Nada Tiwari, Cyril Lagun, Waribam Niraj Kumar Singh, Sunil Jojo, Abdul Ahad, Rajinder Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Poovanna CB, Uttam Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Sudeep Chirmako, Angad Bir Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Gurjot Singh, Arun Sahani, Aditya Lalge, Sunil Lakra, Amandeep, Mohit Karma, Rohit, Himwaan Sihag, Sukhvinder, Neeraj, Amir Ali, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Manoj Yadav, B.R. Bipin, and Yogember Rawat.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

hockey hockey news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK