40-day 'intense training' camp to be held for Junior Hockey World Cup probables

Indian junior hockey probables will undergo "intense training sessions to elevate their skills" during a 40-day camp beginning Wednesday to prepare for the World Cup in Kuala Lumpur in December

While 30 of the 40-member group will report to coach CR Kumar at the Sports Authority of India centre here on Wednesday, the rest will join the camp on July 2.

The camp will conclude on July 31.

Kumar said the team was brimming with confidence after defeating Pakistan in the Junior Asia Cup final in Oman earlier this month, but they need to take their skills to a different level to compete in the World Cup.

"Now, we have to move on from that win (against Pakistan) and focus on our next major tournament, which is the World Cup.

"The players will begin their preparations by dedicating themselves to intense training sessions in the upcoming camp, pushing their limits to elevate their skills to new heights," said Kumar in a release on Tuesday.

The Junior World Cup will be held from December 5-16.

"In addition, we will dedicate our efforts towards fortifying the team's foundation and fine-tuning their strategic approach, which is necessary to excel in a challenging tournament like the World Cup," he added.

The Probables: Pratik Nigam, Ranvijay Singh Yadav, Chetan Sharma, Aditya Singh, Innocent Munda, Amit Kumar Yadav, Sahabaz Khan, Laban Lagun, Viswas G, Satish Balu, Mohit HS, Amandeep Lakra, Sharda Nada Tiwari, Cyril Lagun, Waribam Niraj Kumar Singh, Sunil Jojo, Abdul Ahad, Rajinder Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Poovanna CB, Uttam Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Sudeep Chirmako, Angad Bir Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Gurjot Singh, Arun Sahani, Aditya Lalge, Sunil Lakra, Amandeep, Mohit Karma, Rohit, Himwaan Sihag, Sukhvinder, Neeraj, Amir Ali, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Manoj Yadav, B.R. Bipin, and Yogember Rawat.

