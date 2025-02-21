Breaking News
71st Senior National Kabaddi Championships: PKL stars set stage ablaze on opening day

Updated on: 21 February,2025 02:00 PM IST  |  Cuttack
Agencies

Top

Stars like Pawan Sehrawat, Ashu Malik, Mohit Goyat, Sunil Kumar and Naveen kumar are among the marquee players representing their states

The championship features 30 teams divided into eight pools in the preliminary stage

The opening day of the 71st Senior National Kabaddi Championships witnessed commanding performances across multiple pools, as Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) stars showcased their prowess at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on February 20.


The prestigious tournament has drawn together an impressive array of talent, including several PKL heroes who are set to battle it out for national glory. Stars like Pawan Sehrawat, Ashu Malik, Mohit Goyat, Sunil Kumar and Naveen kumar are among the marquee players representing their states. 


The championship features 30 teams divided into eight pools in the preliminary stage. Teams must top their respective pools to advance to the knockout rounds, ensuring intense competition from the outset.


Odisha 57-28 Vidharbha

The host state dominated their Pool F encounter against Vidharbha, with young PKL sensation Rohit Raghav leading the charge. Odisha's commanding 29-point victory set a strong tone for their campaign.

Haryana 50-20 Telangana

The defending champions demonstrated their superiority with PKL stalwarts Ashu Malik and Mohit Goyat at the forefront, securing a decisive victory over Telangana.

Railways 59-17 Manipur

Indian Railways, featuring PKL 11 finalists Shubham Shinde and M Sudhakar, delivered a clinical performance in Pool B, overwhelming Manipur with their experience and skill.

Maharashtra 39-35 Kerala

In Pool C's thriller, Maharashtra, led by PKL Season 10 champion Akash Shinde, emerged victorious in a closely contested battle against Kerala.

Chandigarh 40-24 Gujarat

PKL superstar Pawan Sehrawat guided Chandigarh to a comfortable victory in Pool D, showcasing his trademark raiding excellence.

Madhya Pradesh 59-35 Andhra Pradesh

The day concluded with Madhya Pradesh's impressive display against Andhra Pradesh in Pool D, highlighting their title credentials with aggressive gameplay.

