Breaking News
Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray sacks Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena party posts
Mumbai rains: BJP targets Shiv Sena, BMC over waterlogging
Aarey Metro car shed: ‘Mumbaikars will take to the streets again’
Aarey Metro car shed: ‘Mumbaikars will take to the streets again’
Mumbai: With change in govt, what happens to Metro, Coastal Road, Bullet Train?
Mumbai: Minor landslide near Haji Ali area, no report of injury, damage to property, says BMC official
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Achanta Sharath Kamal to lead Table Tennis training tour in Portugal

Achanta Sharath Kamal to lead Table Tennis training tour in Portugal

Updated on: 02 July,2022 08:57 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Besides Sharath, the other members of the men’s team are Sanil Shetty, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai and Manush

Achanta Sharath Kamal to lead Table Tennis training tour in Portugal

Sharath Kamal. Pic/PTI


Veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal will lead a 10-member Indian table tennis team during a training tour of Portugal from July 3 to 10 ahead of the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The team consists of five men and as many women paddlers, and will be accompanied by two coaches in Raman Subramanian and Anindita Chakraborty.




Besides Sharath, the other members of the men’s team are Sanil Shetty, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai and Manush.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news Table tennis portugal Commonwealth Games

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK