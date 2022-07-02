Achanta Sharath Kamal to lead Table Tennis training tour in Portugal

Besides Sharath, the other members of the men’s team are Sanil Shetty, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai and Manush

Sharath Kamal. Pic/PTI

Veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal will lead a 10-member Indian table tennis team during a training tour of Portugal from July 3 to 10 ahead of the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The team consists of five men and as many women paddlers, and will be accompanied by two coaches in Raman Subramanian and Anindita Chakraborty.

Besides Sharath, the other members of the men’s team are Sanil Shetty, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai and Manush.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever