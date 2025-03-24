With squash being included at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Anahat is a strong medal potential and her victory at the recent USD 15K SRFI Indian Tour PSA Challenger event in Chennai, proves that she’s in fine form

Anahat Singh with the SRFI PSA title in Chennai recently

After Chennai high, Anahat eyes glory at Indian Open

India’s teen squash sensation Anahat Singh, 17, will be the star attraction at the JSW Indian Open, the country’s first PSA Squash Copper tournament with a prize purse of USD 53,500, to be held at the Bombay Gymkhana from March 24 to 28.

