Breaking News
Nagpur violence: 6 days after tensions in district curfew completely lifted
Ten years after murder, absconder held from Gujarat by crime branch
MSRTC suspends bus driver for watching cricket match while driving
BMC to begin nullah desilting from March 25 using AI, CCTV monitoring
Bank employee held for embezzling over Rs 2 crore; 5 colleagues absconding
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > After Chennai high Anahat eyes glory at Indian Open

After Chennai high, Anahat eyes glory at Indian Open

Updated on: 24 March,2025 07:49 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

With squash being included at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Anahat is a strong medal potential and her victory at the recent USD 15K SRFI Indian Tour PSA Challenger event in Chennai, proves that she’s in fine form

After Chennai high, Anahat eyes glory at Indian Open

Anahat Singh with the SRFI PSA title in Chennai recently

Listen to this article
After Chennai high, Anahat eyes glory at Indian Open
x
00:00

India’s teen squash sensation Anahat Singh, 17, will be the star attraction at the JSW Indian Open, the country’s first PSA Squash Copper tournament with a prize purse of USD 53,500, to be held at the Bombay Gymkhana from March 24 to 28.


Also Read: Priyanka walks into new record


With squash being included at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Anahat is a strong medal potential and her victory at the recent USD 15K SRFI Indian Tour PSA Challenger event in Chennai, proves that she’s in fine form.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news india squash

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK