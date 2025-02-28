Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Ahmedabad set to host UTT Season 6

Ahmedabad set to host UTT Season 6

Updated on: 01 March,2025 08:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

As UTT continues to grow, eight teams featuring a dynamic mix of top Indian and international table tennis stars will battle for the crown, with defending champions Goa Challengers looking to claim a historic third title.

Ahmedabad set to host UTT Season 6

Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), India’s premier table tennis league, will return for Season 6 from May 29 to June 15 and will see Ahmedabad playing host for the first time. As UTT continues to grow, eight teams featuring a dynamic mix of top Indian and international table tennis stars will battle for the crown, with defending champions Goa Challengers looking to claim a historic third title.


“Ultimate Table Tennis has been instrumental in transforming the table tennis landscape in India, providing our players with an unparalleled platform to compete against top international talent. Each season, the league raises the standard of competition, contributing to the growth of the sport at both grassroots and elite levels,” said Mumbai-based TT stalwart Kamlesh Mehta, who is also the Secretary of the Table Tennis Federation of India. Goa Challengers  are the defending champions having defeated Dabang Delhi last year.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


sports news india Table tennis

