Breaking News
Child's body dumped in train toilet bin: Accused held after one-kilometre chase
Elphinstone bridge to close from Sept 10; residents await rehab plan
MNS sacks four leaders for anti-party activities
Kalyan Police bust inter-state ganja smuggling racket, 13 held
ED arrests Pune builder from Mumbai hotel in bank loan fraud case
Bihar rains: Around eight lakh people in seven Bihar districts hit by floods
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Aishwary Tomar clinches gold in 50m rifle 3P event

Aishwary Tomar clinches gold in 50m rifle 3P event

Updated on: 25 August,2025 08:42 AM IST  |  Shymkent (Kazakhstan)
PTI |

Top

In the junior men’s 3P event, Adriyan Karmakar claimed the gold medal with an Asian junior record of 463.8 in the final

Aishwary Tomar clinches gold in 50m rifle 3P event

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Listen to this article
Aishwary Tomar clinches gold in 50m rifle 3P event
x
00:00

Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar dished out a dominant show to win the gold medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions competition at the Asian Shooting Championship here on Sunday.

Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar dished out a dominant show to win the gold medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions competition at the Asian Shooting Championship here on Sunday.

In the junior men’s 3P event, Adriyan Karmakar claimed the gold medal with an Asian junior record of 463.8 in the final.



Aishwary shot 462.5 to finish on top. China’s Wenyu Zhao won the silver medal with 462 points, while Japan’s Naoya Okada claimed bronze with a score of 445.8.


Aishwary bossed the individual final taking a healthy lead after the first five shots of the first kneeling position itself and then going from strength to strength to bag gold, leaving Zhao 0.5 short in the end.

The closest the two came was after the 13th shot when they were just 0.3 apart, but a 10.8 by Aishwary for his 14th got him back to an above one-point advantage, which was enough in the end.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

sports sports news Sports Update Indian Sports News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK