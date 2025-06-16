No. 1 seed, Meena, did well to quell the spirited challenge from Mumbai’s young talented player and second seed Harshit Mahimkar by romping to victory in two well-contested games 21-16, 21-15 in the men’s summit round

Men’s champion Ajay Meena (left); women’s winner Naisha Bhatoye

Top seeds Ajay Meena and Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye lifted the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively in the CCI-GMBA Yonex Sunrise District Badminton Championships at CCI recently.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s Bhatoye, was in complete control against second-seeded Shivani Herlekar and cruised to a 21-10, 21-12 success in the women’s final. Bhatoye, had earlier defeated Thea Sheth in two quick games 21-10, 21-5, in the girls’ U-19 final and to finish with double titles.

Earlier, Harshit won the boys U-19 and U-17 titles while Risha Parab, won the girls U-17 final and finished runner-up in the U-15 final. Risha was named the most promising player of the tournament.