Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Ajay Naishaa clinch CCI GMBA singles titles

Ajay, Naishaa clinch CCI-GMBA singles titles

Updated on: 16 June,2025 09:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

No. 1 seed, Meena, did well to quell the spirited challenge from Mumbai’s young talented player and second seed Harshit Mahimkar by romping to victory in two well-contested games 21-16, 21-15 in the men’s summit round

Ajay, Naishaa clinch CCI-GMBA singles titles

Men’s champion Ajay Meena (left); women’s winner Naisha Bhatoye

Listen to this article
Ajay, Naishaa clinch CCI-GMBA singles titles
x
00:00

Top seeds Ajay Meena and Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye lifted the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively in the CCI-GMBA Yonex Sunrise District Badminton Championships at CCI recently.  

No. 1 seed, Meena, did well to quell the spirited challenge from Mumbai’s young talented player and second seed Harshit Mahimkar by romping to victory in two well-contested games 21-16, 21-15 in the men’s summit round.


Meanwhile, Mumbai’s Bhatoye, was in complete control against second-seeded Shivani Herlekar and cruised to a 21-10, 21-12 success in the women’s final. Bhatoye, had earlier defeated Thea Sheth in two quick games 21-10, 21-5, in the girls’ U-19 final and to finish with double titles.


Earlier, Harshit won the boys U-19 and U-17 titles while Risha Parab, won the girls U-17 final and finished runner-up in the U-15 final. Risha was named the most promising player of the tournament.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

badminton Mumbai sports sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK