Alcaraz, Djokovic on collision course in semis

Carlos Alcaraz was put on a US Open collision course with Novak Djokovic on Thursday as the draw for the men’s and women’s singles tournaments were revealed. Spanish World No.2 Alcaraz faces a potentially awkward route to the final, where a possible showdown with World No.1 Jannik Sinner awaits.

Alcaraz will have to hit the ground running, starting from Sunday. The Spaniard faces big-serving American hope Reilly Opelka in the first round. If the tournament follows seedings, the 2022 US Open champion will meet 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic in the semi-finals. The Serbian will begin his campaign against USA’s Learner Tien. Meanwhile, defending champion Sinner will kick start his campaign against Czechia’s Vit Kopriva.



In the women’s singles draw, World No.1 and defending Aryna Sabalenka faces a challenging route to the last four. Despite an easy opening test against Switzerland’s Rebeka Masarova (ranked 109th), she then faces the seeded Canadian Leylah Fernandez in Round Two, and could run into recent Cincinnati Open runners-up and World No.7, Jessica Pegula, in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, World No.2 Iga Swiatek — the reigning Wimbledon champion and 2022 US Open winner — is in the other side of the draw and begins her bid for a seventh Grand Slam singles title against Colombia’s Emiliana Arango. Swiatek’s path to the final could see her face 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff in the semi-finals. Gauff faces Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round.

