Alcaraz misses out as Zverev and Ruud complete semis field

Updated on: 17 November,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  Turin
AP , PTI |

Top

Alcaraz’s 7-6 (5), 6-4 loss to Alexander Zverev meant the French Open and Wimbledon champion—who has been sick this week—was eliminated from the elite, eight-man tournament

Alexander Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz was the big name missing when the last two semi-final spots were filled at the ATP Finals on Friday.


Alcaraz’s 7-6 (5), 6-4 loss to Alexander Zverev meant the French Open and Wimbledon champion—who has been sick this week—was eliminated from the elite, eight-man tournament.


In Saturday’s semi-finals, Zverev will meet Taylor Fritz and top-ranked Jannik Sinner will play Casper Ruud. Ruud advanced by beating Andrey Rublev 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

