Alcaraz’s 7-6 (5), 6-4 loss to Alexander Zverev meant the French Open and Wimbledon champion—who has been sick this week—was eliminated from the elite, eight-man tournament

Alexander Zverev

Listen to this article Alcaraz misses out as Zverev and Ruud complete semis field x 00:00

Carlos Alcaraz was the big name missing when the last two semi-final spots were filled at the ATP Finals on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alcaraz’s 7-6 (5), 6-4 loss to Alexander Zverev meant the French Open and Wimbledon champion—who has been sick this week—was eliminated from the elite, eight-man tournament.

In Saturday’s semi-finals, Zverev will meet Taylor Fritz and top-ranked Jannik Sinner will play Casper Ruud. Ruud advanced by beating Andrey Rublev 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever