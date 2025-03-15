Alcaraz had to save break points in each of his first three service games.

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz returns to Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo during their quarter-final at Indian Wells on Thursday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Alcaraz on track for three-peat; storms into semis x 00:00

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz fought off determined challenger Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) on Thursday to reach the semi-finals of the Indian Wells ATP Masters here.

ADVERTISEMENT

On another cold, blustery night in the California desert, Alcaraz battled back from 1-4 down in the second set, coming up with a break and two love service holds to force the tie-breaker as he kept his bid to join Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as the only men to win three straight Indian Wells titles on track.

Also Read: Rashford earns England recall

Alcaraz had to save break points in each of his first three service games. But after an emphatic hold for 4-3 he gained the first break of the contest with a deft volley and just like that he was serving for the first set.

Cerundolo broke first in the second, finally converting his ninth break point of the match then holding for 4-1. But he couldn’t hold off the World No. 3, who raced to a 5-2 lead in the tie-breaker en route to victory. “It was difficult at the start. He got a lot of chances in the first set. I’m just pleased about saving all of them and taking the only one that I had,” said Alcaraz, who faces Britain’s Jack Draper next.

Swiatek in semi-finals

Among the women, defending champion Iga Swiatek also continue her march towards her title defence. She beat Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-3.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever