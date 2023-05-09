Carlos Alcaraz returns to No. 1 ranking with Madrid title

The Spaniard earned his 10th career title with a hard-fought 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Jan-Lennard Struff and can reclaim the World No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic simply by playing a single match at the Rome Masters next week, before the French Open

Carlos Alcaraz with the Madrid Open trophy on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Carlos Alcaraz celebrated “being almost at the door” of becoming the top-ranked tennis player in the world again after defending his Madrid Open title on Sunday.

The Spaniard earned his 10th career title with a hard-fought 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Jan-Lennard Struff and can reclaim the World No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic simply by playing a single match at the Rome Masters next week, before the French Open.

