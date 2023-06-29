Alcaraz overtook Djokovic atop the men’s standings on Monday

Carlos Alcaraz

Listen to this article Alcaraz, Swiatek are the No 1 seeds for Wimbledon x 00:00

Carlos Alcaraz, not four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek were seeded No. 1 for Wimbledon on Wednesday, as expected, because the All England Club adhered to the ATP and WTA rankings.

Alcaraz overtook Djokovic atop the men’s standings on Monday. Djokovic has not played since collecting his men’s-record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open on June 11 and slid to No. 2, while Alcaraz rose one spot after winning a grass-court tune-up tournament at Queen’s Club on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Djokovic has won the championship at Wimbledon each of the past four times it was held and seven times overall, but he did not benefit from a ranking boost in 2022 because the ATP and WTA withheld all points to protest the All England Club’s decision to ban players from Russia and Belarus because of the invasion of Ukraine.

Also Read: No. 1 title, 4 Grand Slams: Can the 'invincible' Iga Swiatek win Wimbledon, too?

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever