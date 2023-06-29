Breaking News
Indian banks' asset quality best in a decade, expected to improve further: RBI
Maharashtra: 'Govt's flagship health insurance scheme of Rs 5 lakh to cover all'
Mumbai: BEST buses diverted in some areas due to waterlogging
BREAKING: 38-year-old man dies after a tree falls on him at Malad
Himachal Pradesh: 4 dead, 1 injured in Shimla road accident
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Alcaraz Swiatek are the No 1 seeds for Wimbledon

Alcaraz, Swiatek are the No 1 seeds for Wimbledon

Updated on: 29 June,2023 08:41 AM IST  |  Wimbledon
AP , PTI |

Top

Alcaraz overtook Djokovic atop the men’s standings on Monday

Alcaraz, Swiatek are the No 1 seeds for Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz

Listen to this article
Alcaraz, Swiatek are the No 1 seeds for Wimbledon
x
00:00

Carlos Alcaraz, not four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek were seeded No. 1 for Wimbledon on Wednesday, as expected, because the All England Club adhered to the ATP and WTA rankings.


Alcaraz overtook Djokovic atop the men’s standings on Monday. Djokovic has not played since collecting his men’s-record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open on June 11 and slid to No. 2, while Alcaraz rose one spot after winning a grass-court tune-up tournament at Queen’s Club on Sunday.


Djokovic has won the championship at Wimbledon each of the past four times it was held and seven times overall, but he did not benefit from a ranking boost in 2022 because the ATP and WTA withheld all points to protest the All England Club’s decision to ban players from Russia and Belarus because of the invasion of Ukraine.


Also Read: No. 1 title, 4 Grand Slams: Can the 'invincible' Iga Swiatek win Wimbledon, too?

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

carlos alcaraz novak djokovic Iga Swiatek wimbledon sports news tennis news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK