Indian prodigy D Gukesh super excited for Monday’s World Championship clash against China’s Ding Liren; feels he has all the chances to win if he puts his best foot forward

India’s Gukesh Dommaraju during a press conference ahead of the FIDE World Chess Championship in Singapore on Saturday. Pic/AFP; (right) Ding Liren

Listen to this article ‘All about doing right things’ x 00:00

It does not matter if Ding Liren is struggling for form or is at his best, D Gukesh knows he needs to be the “best version of himself “ in every game against the Chinese during the World Chess Championship clash, starting Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Gukesh has been in fine touch, Liren has struggled in the lead-up to the prestigious event. “For me, it’s pretty clear who I’m going to face. I’m going to face Ding Liren, who has been one of the best players in the world for more than a decade,” said Gukesh, who will play with whites in the opening game, said at the pre-tournament press conference.

“My job is also pretty clear —just go into every game as the best version of myself and play the best moves in the position. If I do that, if I keep playing good chess and stay in the right spirits, even with his recent form dip or even at his best, I don’t think it really matters.

“If I do the right things, I’m confident I have all the chances in the world,” he added. This year’s tournament marks the first time in 138 years that two Asian players will pitted against each other in the World Chess Championship, that is offering a prize fund of USD 2.5 million.

“It’s an honour and privilege to play for India in any event, especially something as significant as the World Championship. Representing my country and carrying the hopes of Indians is something I take very seriously,” Gukesh said.

Acknowledging the nerves ahead of the big event, the 18-year-old from Chennai said, “I won’t say I’m super calm. I know this is a big event, and I’m super excited. But I also know I can handle any nerves. As long as I’m confident in my skills, I don’t have anything to worry about.

“Since the moment I qualified for the match, it has been the main thing on my mind. Me and my team, we prepared in the best way possible. My trainer is here with me and all my other team members. I think we all did a great job. I’m super happy with my preparation. Now it’s all about doing the right things and using that preparation,” Gukesh added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever