Anahat, Bawa in World Junior squash quarters

Updated on: 16 July,2024 07:01 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Anahat Singh

India’s Anahat Singh and Shaurya Bawa entered the girls’ and boys’ singles quarter-finals, respectively, in the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston.


Anahat, 16, beat Japan’s Akari Midorikawa 11-6, 13-11, 11-2. Meanwhile, Bawa advanced to the quarter-finals with a 11-9, 5-11, 11-5, 13-11 win over Segundo Portabales of Argentina.


squash sports sports news Sports Update

