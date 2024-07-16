Anahat, 16, beat Japan’s Akari Midorikawa 11-6, 13-11, 11-2. Meanwhile, Bawa advanced to the quarter-finals with a 11-9, 5-11, 11-5, 13-11 win over Segundo Portabales of Argentina

Anahat Singh

Listen to this article Anahat, Bawa in World Junior squash quarters x 00:00

India’s Anahat Singh and Shaurya Bawa entered the girls’ and boys’ singles quarter-finals, respectively, in the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston.

Anahat, 16, beat Japan’s Akari Midorikawa 11-6, 13-11, 11-2. Meanwhile, Bawa advanced to the quarter-finals with a 11-9, 5-11, 11-5, 13-11 win over Segundo Portabales of Argentina.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever