She will meet Japan’s Akari Midorikawa for a place in the quarter-finals.

Representation Pic

Anahat Singh, Shaurya Bawa enter fourth round

India’s Anahat Singh and Shaurya Bawa entered the fourth round of the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston in the girls’ and boys’ sections respectively.

Reigning women’s national champion Anahat defeated Samantha Jaffe of the US 11-7, 12-10, 11-6 in the third round.

Meanwhile, Bawa rallied to beat USA’s Rustin Wiser 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 11-6 in the third round and will lock horns with Segundo Portabales of Argentina in the prequarter-finals.

