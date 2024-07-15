Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Anahat Singh Shaurya Bawa enter fourth round

Updated on: 15 July,2024 06:33 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Representation Pic

India’s Anahat Singh and Shaurya Bawa entered the fourth round of the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston in the girls’ and boys’ sections respectively.


Reigning women’s national champion Anahat defeated Samantha Jaffe of the US 11-7, 12-10, 11-6 in the third round.


She will meet Japan’s Akari Midorikawa for a place in the quarter-finals.


Meanwhile, Bawa rallied to beat USA’s Rustin Wiser 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 11-6 in the third round and will lock horns with Segundo Portabales of Argentina in the prequarter-finals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news squash

