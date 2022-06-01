Breaking News
Mumbai: 43-year-old motorist run over by taxi on Sea Link while trying to save kite
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
As app probe widens, cops seek budget
Covid-19: Mumbai logs 500+ cases for first time since February 6
Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel
BMC tells hospitals to clear scrap, fix CCTVs before the rains come
Focus also on students’ mental and physical well-being: UGC
50:50 weightage to CET, Class 12 marks for admissions to professional courses from 2023-24: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Anand beats Carlsen, finishes fourth

Anand beats Carlsen, finishes fourth

Updated on: 01 June,2022 07:54 AM IST  |  Stavanger (Norway)
PTI |

Top

Indian GM Viswanathan Anand started with a win over Aryan Tari (Norway) in the blitz before drawing with Wesley So in round two

Anand beats Carlsen, finishes fourth

Viswanathan Anand


Indian chess ace Viswanathan Anand defeated World champion Magnus Carlsen in round seven of the blitz event of the Norway Chess on way to a fourth-place finish.

The former World champion, however, suffered defeats to Anish Giri (the Netherlands) and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France) in the fourth and ninth round respectively to finish with 5 points in the 10-player blitz event early on Tuesday. 




The Indian GM started with a win over Aryan Tari (Norway) in the blitz before drawing with Wesley So in round two.  Anand’s win over Carlsen comes close on the heels of compatriot and teen sensation R Praggnandhaa defeating the Norwegian world champion in an online blitz tournament recently.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

viswanathan anand chess sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK