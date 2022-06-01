Anand beats Carlsen, finishes fourth

Indian GM Viswanathan Anand started with a win over Aryan Tari (Norway) in the blitz before drawing with Wesley So in round two

Indian chess ace Viswanathan Anand defeated World champion Magnus Carlsen in round seven of the blitz event of the Norway Chess on way to a fourth-place finish.

The former World champion, however, suffered defeats to Anish Giri (the Netherlands) and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France) in the fourth and ninth round respectively to finish with 5 points in the 10-player blitz event early on Tuesday.

The Indian GM started with a win over Aryan Tari (Norway) in the blitz before drawing with Wesley So in round two. Anand’s win over Carlsen comes close on the heels of compatriot and teen sensation R Praggnandhaa defeating the Norwegian world champion in an online blitz tournament recently.

