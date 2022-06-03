Breaking News
Updated on: 03 June,2022 07:46 AM IST  |  Stavanger (Norway)
Anand, 52, trumped his opponent in 36 moves in the battle of the veterans to make it two out of two after the second round late on Wednesday

Anand earns second straight win in Classical event

Indian Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand posted his second win on the trot, defeating Bulgarian Veselin Topalov in the Classical section to take the lead at the Norway Chess tournament here.

Anand, 52, trumped his opponent in 36 moves in the battle of the veterans to make it two out of two after the second round late on Wednesday.




The five-time World champion now leads with six points. He had started the Classical event with a win over France’s Maxime Vachier-Lagrave following a fourth place finish in the Blitz event. American Wesley So, who won the Blitz event ahead of the classical section, outwitted World No.1 Magnus Carlsen in the Armageddon (Sudden death game) to lie in second spot behind Anand after their regular game ended in a 38-move draw.


