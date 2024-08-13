Breaking News
Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam accuses Uddhav Thackeray of secretly meeting Gupta family
Bombay HC on Indrani Mukerjea's overseas travel plea: If bank work can be done from India, get it done
Supriya Sule demands discussion on Hindenburg's allegations against SEBI chief
Bangladeshi smuggler killed in retaliatory fire by BSF in West Bengal
Former Ministry of Finance official writes to Sitharaman seeking judicial probe into Hindenburg allegations
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > And thats a wrap in Paris

And that’s a wrap in Paris!

Updated on: 13 August,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

India’s flagbearers PR Sreejesh and Manu Bhaker during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Olympics at Stade de France on Sunday

And that’s a wrap in Paris!

PR Sreejesh and Manu Bhaker

Listen to this article
And that’s a wrap in Paris!
x
00:00

India’s flagbearers PR Sreejesh and Manu Bhaker during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Olympics at Stade de France on Sunday.


Also Read: World-beating boxers outpunched as six-member Indian team returns medalless




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 PR Sreejesh Manu Bhaker sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK