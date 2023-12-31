Breaking News
Andy Murray longs to play against superstars Nadal, Djokovic again

Updated on: 31 December,2023 07:07 AM IST  |  Brisbane
AFP |

Top

Murray matched it with the big three for a decade between 2006-16 before a run of injuries resulted in time off court and a slide in his ranking

Andy Murray longs to play against superstars Nadal, Djokovic again

Rafael Nadal (left) and Andy Murray after their practice match in Brisbane. Pic/Getty Images

Andy Murray conceded on Saturday he longed for the chance to play again on the big stage against superstars Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. 


Speaking ahead of the season-opening Brisbane International, the 36-year-old said he missed the days when he regularly met Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer at the business end of major tournaments.


Murray matched it with the big three for a decade between 2006-16 before a run of injuries resulted in time off court and a slide in his ranking. While the others powered on to title after title, the Scotsman, now ranked 42, was forced to battle his way back, his career never reaching its former heights. 


The last time he met Nadal was in the semi-finals of the Madrid Masters in 2016 and while he played Djokovic in the Madrid Masters last year, he had not met him since 2017 before that. “Obviously I would like the opportunity to play against them again, ideally in the latter stages of big tournaments.” 

Murray said. “That’s something that obviously I’ve missed, that feeling, not had that opportunity really. If I get the opportunity to practise with them, I still really, really enjoy that.” Murray has been practising with Nadal in Brisbane as the Spaniard makes his comeback after almost 12 months away with injury. 

