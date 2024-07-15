Anirban Lahiri takes 4-shot lead in Spain

Lahiri, who plays on the Crushers team, put himself in position for his first win after the second round that included six birdies and no bogeys in his last 13 holes

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri inched closer to a maiden win on the LIV golf series as he carded a 5-under 66 in the second round to take a four-shot lead at the LIV Golf Andalucía here. Lahiri, who plays on the Crushers team, put himself in position for his first win after the second round that included six birdies and no bogeys in his last 13 holes.

Lahiri, 37, who opened with a 2-under 69, is 7-under with 18 holes to go. New Zealand’s Danny Lee his closest pursuer at 3-under. Lahiri is seeking to end his nine-year victory drought. His last win came in his home country in the Hero Indian Open on the DP World Tour.

“It [the lead] doesn’t really matter on this golf course. Every day you have to battle it out, [but] it is a difficult golf course to catch up,” Lahiri said. Thanks to Lahiri, captain Bryson DeChambeau’s 67 and Paul Casey’s 69, the league-leading Crushers shot a counting score of 11-under to move atop the team leaderboard at 7-under.

They have a four-shot advantage over home favourites Fireballs GC and are seeking a third team trophy this year. While Lahiri has experienced plenty of team success with the Crushers, the most recent of his 18 individual pro wins came in February 2015 in India.

