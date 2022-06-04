Anjum clinches silver at Baku Shooting WC

Anjum went down 12-16 in the gold medal match to Denmark’s Rikke Maeng Ibsen. It is Anjum’s second individual World Cup silver in the event

Representative Image

Experienced Indian shooter Anjum Moudgil clinched a silver in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions as India moved up to third spot in the medal tally at the ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Friday.

Anjum went down 12-16 in the gold medal match to Denmark’s Rikke Maeng Ibsen. It is Anjum’s second individual World Cup silver in the event.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever