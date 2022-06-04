Breaking News
Covid-19: BMC shuts vaccination centres at 4 tourist spots
Hyderabad minor gangrape case: One arrested, 3 out of 5 accused are minors
Jammu and Kashmir: Hizbul terrorist commander killed in encounter at Anantnag
Uttar Pradesh: 36 arrested, 3 FIRs registered in Kanpur violence
Loan apps racket: Rs 4.23 lakh extorted for loan of Rs 5,000
Mumbai sees 763 Covid-19 cases, highest since Feb 4; active tally touches 3,735
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at RSS chief over Gyanvapi row, says 'before VHP was formed, Ayodhya wasn't even on Sangh's agenda'
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Anjum clinches silver at Baku Shooting WC

Anjum clinches silver at Baku Shooting WC

Updated on: 04 June,2022 09:10 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Anjum went down 12-16 in the gold medal match to Denmark’s Rikke Maeng Ibsen. It is Anjum’s second individual World Cup silver in the event

Anjum clinches silver at Baku Shooting WC

Representative Image


Experienced Indian shooter Anjum Moudgil clinched a silver in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions as India moved up to third spot in the medal tally at the ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Friday.

Anjum went down 12-16 in the gold medal match to Denmark’s Rikke Maeng Ibsen. It is Anjum’s second individual World Cup silver in the event.




This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


sports news india new delhi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK