Ankit Gulia in bronze medal contention; Sajan Bhanwala ousted

However, Bhanwala made a disappointing exit in the 77kg competition, losing by technical superiority to Turkey’s Yunus Emre Basar

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Ankit Gulia will fight for a bronze medal after winning his repechage round but India’s other Greco Roman wrestlers, including top gun Sajan Bhanwala, cut a sorry figure at the UWW Ranking Series event, here on Friday. Gulia won by technical superiority against Kyrgyzstan’s Nurzhigit Keneshbek Uulu inside the first period of the 72kg bout.

However, Bhanwala made a disappointing exit in the 77kg competition, losing by technical superiority to Turkey’s Yunus Emre Basar.

Also Read: Ministry unhappy with top wrestlers for skipping international meets amid protest

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever