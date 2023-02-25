Breaking News
Ankit Gulia in bronze medal contention; Sajan Bhanwala ousted

Updated on: 25 February,2023 08:35 AM IST  |  Alexandria (Egypt)
PTI |

Top

However, Bhanwala made a disappointing exit in the 77kg competition, losing by technical superiority to Turkey’s Yunus Emre Basar

Ankit Gulia in bronze medal contention; Sajan Bhanwala ousted

Representational image. Pic/iStock


Ankit Gulia will fight for a bronze medal after winning his repechage round but India’s other Greco Roman wrestlers, including top gun Sajan Bhanwala, cut a sorry figure at the UWW Ranking Series event, here on Friday. Gulia won by technical superiority against Kyrgyzstan’s Nurzhigit Keneshbek Uulu inside the first period of the 72kg bout.


However, Bhanwala made a disappointing exit in the 77kg competition, losing by technical superiority to Turkey’s Yunus Emre Basar.



Also Read: Ministry unhappy with top wrestlers for skipping international meets amid protest


