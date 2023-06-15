Breaking News
Archery World Cup Stage 3: Teen Bhajan Kaur grabs top-10 finish in qualifiers

Updated on: 15 June,2023 04:13 PM IST  |  Medellin
mid-day online correspondent

The 17-year-old Kaur in her debut World Cup season put up a spirited show to score 668 points for a ninth-place finish in the qualifiers on Wednesday

Representational Image (Pic: Istock)

Teenager Bhajan Kaur sealed a top-10 finish in the recurve women's qualification round to brighten an otherwise lacklustre show by her compatriots in the Archery World Cup Stage 3.


On a day when Koreans led the show on expected lines, the 17-year-old in her debut World Cup season put up a spirited show to score 668 points for a ninth-place finish in the qualifiers on Wednesday.


Sangeeta (651) and Tanisha Verma (648) were the next best Indians at lowly 30th and 36th places as in the women's team rankings they slipped seventh place.


Shanghai gold medallist Lim Sihyeon (684) carried her form to lead the Korean 1-2-3 finish in the 72-arrow 70-metre round.

Tushar Shelke was the best among the Indians with a lowly 16th place finish in the men's recurve qualification.

Shelke shot 671 points in a field dominated by Koreans who took the top-three places in the standings with Kim Woojin leading the way with a score of 696, just one off his own Asian record, set two years ago.

He finished ahead of Lee Woo Seok and Kim Je Deok, putting a disappointing showing in Shanghai last month behind him.

At 20th place, Mrinal Chauhan (670) was the next best Indian, one point clear off World Cup Stage 1 bronze medalist Dhiraj Bommadevara who slipped to 23rd spot.

As a team, India took the fourth place in the men's recurve seedings that put them in line for a possible semifinal collision course against the top-seed Koreans.

(With PTI inputs)

