‘Are you a member?’

Tennis ace Roger Federer questioned by Wimbledon security recently

Roger Federer has only been retired for three months but the eight-time Wimbledon champion is having to get used to ordinary life including being turned away unrecognised at the All England Club. The 41-year-old Swiss legend revealed to American TV programme, The Daily Show, a security guard succeeded where many an opponent failed on the grass of Wimbledon beating him without a ball being hit in anger. “I didn’t want to tell Wimbledon that I was going to maybe be there,” said Federer.

“I drive up to the gate, where usually guests come in,” he said. “I quickly go out and speak to the security lady. And she [says], ‘Do you have a membership card?’ I’m like, ‘Uh, we have one?’ Because when you win Wimbledon, you become a member automatically.” Federer explained to her he did not have his membership card on him. “She [says], ‘Yeah, but you have to be a member,’ recounts Federer. He eventually succeeded in entering on the other side of the All England Club—only due to a member of the public drawing attention to the fact he was there to the security guards.

