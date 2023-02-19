Argentina Open: Carlos Alcaraz cruises into semis

The 19-year-old then held and broke Lajovic to take the first set. Alcaraz was stronger in the second, swiftly opening up a big lead before clinching victory with a trademark forehand winner. “Everything was very different from what we have been used to—there was rain and it was cold,” Alcaraz said of the conditions

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point against Dusan Lajovic in Buenos Aires on Friday. Pic/Getty Images

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz shrugged off damp, cold conditions to sweep into the semi-finals of the Argentina Open with a straight sets victory over Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic on Friday.

The Spanish World No. 2, who is making his return to tennis at this week’s event in Buenos Aires after a four-month injury layoff, eased into the last four with a 6-4, 6-2 victory in 1hr 33min. Friday’s quarter-finals took place in chilly conditions after a week of wild weather swings in Buenos Aires which saw temperatures go from 38.1 C (100.6 degrees Fahrenheit) last Sunday to 7.9C (46.2F) on Thursday. Alcaraz, who had looked rusty in his opening match of the tournament on Wednesday, made a solid start to take a 3-0 lead before surrendering the initiative to allow Lajovic to level at 4-4.

The 19-year-old then held and broke Lajovic to take the first set. Alcaraz was stronger in the second, swiftly opening up a big lead before clinching victory with a trademark forehand winner. “Everything was very different from what we have been used to—there was rain and it was cold,” Alcaraz said of the conditions.

“But the tennis player’s day-to-day job is to adapt to the conditions, and I think a great match came out. I have competed very well, I have played at a great level, but I want to continue improving in the semi-finals,” he added. Alcaraz will face either Argentinian fifth seed Francisco Cerundolo or Spain’s Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the last four.

