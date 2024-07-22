The final set was particularly tense, with Fils fending off break points at crucial moments—first at 4-4 and then again at 5-5—before dominating the tie-break to seal the victory

Arthur Fils. Pic/AFP

Arthur Fils edges past Alexander Zverev to clinch Hamburg Open title

Arthur Fils claimed victory over home favorite Alexander Zverev in a thrilling three-and-a-half-hour contest with a scoreline of 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(1) in the Hamburg Open final.



Fils' saved an astounding 21 out of 22 break points. The final set was particularly tense, with Fils fending off break points at crucial moments—first at 4-4 and then again at 5-5—before dominating the tie-break to seal the victory.

Despite battling cramps towards the end of the match, Fils maintained his aggressive playstyle, refusing to back down against the relentless Zverev. His persistence paid off as he clinched the biggest title of his career, an ATP 500 crown, by overcoming the World No. 4. This victory marked his second tour-level title, following his success in Lyon earlier in the year.

By defeating Zverev, he improved his record against Top 10 opponents to 4-6, showcasing his ability to compete with the best in the world. This win not only bolstered his confidence but also had significant implications for his ranking. Already leading the PIF ATP Live Race To Jeddah, Fils is set to break into the Top 20 of the PIF ATP Rankings on Monday.

