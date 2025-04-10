Sindhu, 29, won 21-15, 21-19 against 19-year-old Wardoyo

PV Sindhu. Pic/AFP

Asia C'ships: PV Sindhu makes winning start

PV Sindhu made a winning start to the Badminton Asia Championships with a straight-game triumph over Ester Nurumi Wardoyo of Indonesia in the women’s singles while Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy made an early exit from the men’s singles draw here on Wednesday. Sindhu, 29, won 21-15, 21-19 against 19-year-old Wardoyo.

