Breaking News
Mumbai: We are not kachra, say Deonar-Govandi residents
Mumbai: Lake levels at 32.85 per cent, evaporation threat real
Mumbai: After three years, Kalina-BKC road hurdle cleared
Mumbai: Bandra, Worli getting a facelift
Mumbai: Mangrove mafia in Andheri?
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Asia Cships PV Sindhu makes winning start

Asia C’ships: PV Sindhu makes winning start

Updated on: 10 April,2025 08:06 AM IST  |  Ningbo (China)
PTI |

Top

Sindhu, 29, won 21-15, 21-19 against 19-year-old Wardoyo

Asia C’ships: PV Sindhu makes winning start

PV Sindhu. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Asia C’ships: PV Sindhu makes winning start
x
00:00

PV Sindhu made a winning start to the Badminton Asia Championships with a straight-game triumph over Ester Nurumi Wardoyo of Indonesia in the women’s singles while Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy made an early exit from the men’s singles draw here on Wednesday. Sindhu, 29, won 21-15, 21-19 against 19-year-old Wardoyo.


Also Read: Top seed Zverev out in 2nd Rd at Monte Carlo


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pv sindhu Lakshya Sen h s prannoy badminton sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK