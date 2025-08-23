The Indian squad features a mix of seasoned campaigners and promising youngsters, offering balance and depth across the field. Krishan Pathak and Suraj Karkera will guard the goalposts, while Harmanpreet leads the defensive line-up with Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, and Jarmanpreet Singh

Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Where to watch, India’s full squad, schedule, venues, and more

India are set to host the prestigious Asia Cup Hockey 2025 from August 29 to September 7, with matches taking place in the historic city of Rajgir. After finishing third in the 2022 edition held in Jakarta, the Indian men’s hockey team is determined to reclaim the title and reassert its dominance in Asian hockey.

Defending champions South Korea and runners-up Malaysia will aim to extend their supremacy, while India, under the leadership of star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh, will be looking to make home advantage count.

India placed in Group A

India find itself in Pool A, alongside Japan, China, and Kazakhstan. The team will open its campaign against China on Friday, August 29 at 3 PM IST.

The Indian squad features a mix of seasoned campaigners and promising youngsters, offering balance and depth across the field. Krishan Pathak and Suraj Karkera will guard the goalposts, while Harmanpreet leads the defensive line-up with Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, and Jarmanpreet Singh.

The midfield will be orchestrated by stalwarts Manpreet Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad, supported by Hardik Singh, Rajinder Singh, and Raj Kumar Pal. In attack, the likes of Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, and Dilpreet Singh will spearhead India's scoring hopes. Nilam Sanjeep Xess and Selvam Karthi have been named as alternates.

India’s full squad for Asia Cup Hockey 2025

Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Selvam Karthi.

India's schedule for Asia Cup Hockey 2025

India will kick off their Asia Cup Hockey 2025 campaign on Friday, August 29, against China at 3:00 PM IST.

Their second match is scheduled for Sunday, August 31, where they will face Japan, also at 3:00 PM IST.

On Monday, September 1, India will take on Kazakhstan in their final Group A match at 7:30 PM IST.

If India qualifies for the Super 4s stage, they will play their next matches on Wednesday, September 3, Thursday, September 4, and Saturday, September 6, with match timings set for either 5:00 PM or 7:30 PM IST, depending on their position and opponents.

The Final will be held on Sunday, September 7, at 7:30 PM IST, featuring the top two teams from the Super 4s.

The third-place playoff, between the 3rd and 4th ranked teams from the Super 4s, will also take place on September 7, earlier in the evening at 5:00 PM IST.

