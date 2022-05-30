Asia Cup: Malaysia hold India to 3-3 draw

India had earlier defeated Japan 2-1 in their first match on May 28

Representative Image

India almost clinched the title round berth before Razie Rahim turned out to be Malaysia’s saviour with a hat-trick in an enthralling 3-3 draw in a ‘Super 4’ encounter of Asia Cup hockey tournament here on Sunday.

Rahim (12th, 21st, 56th minutes) converted three penalty corners for Malaysia, while India made a valiant fightback after being two goals down, scoring through Vishnukant Singh (32nd), SV Sunil (53rd) and Nilam Sanjeep Xess (55th). India had earlier defeated Japan 2-1 in their first match on Saturday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever