Asia Cup: Malaysia hold India to 3-3 draw

Updated on: 30 May,2022 08:02 AM IST  |  Jakarta
India had earlier defeated Japan 2-1 in their first match on May 28

India almost clinched the title round berth before Razie Rahim turned out to be Malaysia’s saviour with a hat-trick in an enthralling 3-3 draw in a ‘Super 4’ encounter of Asia Cup hockey tournament here on Sunday.

Rahim (12th, 21st, 56th minutes) converted three penalty corners for Malaysia, while India made a valiant fightback after being two goals down, scoring through Vishnukant Singh (32nd), SV Sunil (53rd) and Nilam Sanjeep Xess (55th). India had earlier defeated Japan 2-1 in their first match on Saturday.




