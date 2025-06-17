Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > State shuttler Kadam eyes elusive gold at Asia Para Badminton Championships

State shuttler Kadam eyes elusive gold at Asia Para Badminton Championships

Updated on: 17 June,2025 09:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ronan Carvalho | sports@mid-day.com

Top

“My target is to win the Asia Para Badminton Championships. It [gold medal at a major championship] is something missing in my cabinet,” Kadam, 32, told mid-day

State shuttler Kadam eyes elusive gold at Asia Para Badminton Championships

India’s Sukant Kadam

Listen to this article
State shuttler Kadam eyes elusive gold at Asia Para Badminton Championships
x
00:00

Para badminton player Sukant Kadam, World No. 2 in the SL4 category (athletes with moderate impairment in lower limbs), is gunning for gold at the upcoming Asia Para Badminton Championships in Mueang, Thailand, beginning on June 17.

The Sangli-born shuttler has clinched eight bronze medals at major Badminton World Federation-affiliated tournaments — four at the Para Badminton World Championships, three at the Asian Para Games and one at the Asia Para Badminton Championships — but remains in search of that elusive gold medal.
“My target is to win the Asia Para Badminton Championships. It [gold medal at a major championship] is something missing in my cabinet,” Kadam, 32, told mid-day.


Kadam has been in red hot form in the build up to these championships. He made it to three finals out of the last four tournaments besides clinching top honours at the Spanish Para Badminton International-II competition in March. He could have added another gold to his tally at last month’s Bahrain Para Badminton International, but had to withdraw from the final due to a medical issue. “I had a health scare just before the final in Bahrain and was advised by the doctors not to play. Also, because of this bigger tournament coming up, I didn’t want to take a risk,” said Kadam.


However, he’s completely fit currently and is looking forward to taking down Indonesia’s World No. 1 Fredy Setiawan. “My toughest opponent is Setiawan because I’ve never won against him. I lost my bronze-medal match at the 2024 Paralympics Games in Paris against him as well. This time I have prepared well and hope I can beat him,” said an optimistic Kadam.

The Indian shuttler is also looking at the Asian Championships as ideal preparation for next year’s Asian Para Games which will be held in the Japanese cities of Nagoya and Aichi (18 to 26 October). “I’ll be facing the same opponents at next year’s Asian Para Games. Obviously, that’s a bigger stage and the stakes will be higher, but this tournament will help me assess the opposition which is of very high quality here in Asia,” concluded Kadam.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

badminton sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK