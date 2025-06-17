“My target is to win the Asia Para Badminton Championships. It [gold medal at a major championship] is something missing in my cabinet,” Kadam, 32, told mid-day

India’s Sukant Kadam

Para badminton player Sukant Kadam, World No. 2 in the SL4 category (athletes with moderate impairment in lower limbs), is gunning for gold at the upcoming Asia Para Badminton Championships in Mueang, Thailand, beginning on June 17.

The Sangli-born shuttler has clinched eight bronze medals at major Badminton World Federation-affiliated tournaments — four at the Para Badminton World Championships, three at the Asian Para Games and one at the Asia Para Badminton Championships — but remains in search of that elusive gold medal.

“My target is to win the Asia Para Badminton Championships. It [gold medal at a major championship] is something missing in my cabinet,” Kadam, 32, told mid-day.

Kadam has been in red hot form in the build up to these championships. He made it to three finals out of the last four tournaments besides clinching top honours at the Spanish Para Badminton International-II competition in March. He could have added another gold to his tally at last month’s Bahrain Para Badminton International, but had to withdraw from the final due to a medical issue. “I had a health scare just before the final in Bahrain and was advised by the doctors not to play. Also, because of this bigger tournament coming up, I didn’t want to take a risk,” said Kadam.

However, he’s completely fit currently and is looking forward to taking down Indonesia’s World No. 1 Fredy Setiawan. “My toughest opponent is Setiawan because I’ve never won against him. I lost my bronze-medal match at the 2024 Paralympics Games in Paris against him as well. This time I have prepared well and hope I can beat him,” said an optimistic Kadam.

The Indian shuttler is also looking at the Asian Championships as ideal preparation for next year’s Asian Para Games which will be held in the Japanese cities of Nagoya and Aichi (18 to 26 October). “I’ll be facing the same opponents at next year’s Asian Para Games. Obviously, that’s a bigger stage and the stakes will be higher, but this tournament will help me assess the opposition which is of very high quality here in Asia,” concluded Kadam.