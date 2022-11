World champioship bronze medallist Parveen Hooda (63kg), Saweety (81kg) and Alfiya Khan (81+kg) packed a power punch to clinch the yellow metal in their respective categories

India’s Lovlina Borgohain (right) during her final v Uzbekistan’s Ruzmetova Sokhiba in Amman, Jordan

Lovlina Borgohain looked at ease as she struck gold in her maiden appearance in the middleweight division while three other Indian boxers were also crowned Asian champions in Amman, Jordan on Friday.