Asian C’Ships gold medallist Lovlina Borgohain eyes Paris Games glory

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain

Star Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Monday said the Asian Championship gold medal is “extremely significant” as she claimed it during her first tournament in a new weight category and it will play a “decisive role” to regain her lost form.

Last week, the 25-year-old from Assam produced a determined show to clinch the gold medal in her maiden appearance in the middleweight division at the Championships in Amman, Jordan. “This gold means a lot to me. Its very significant. This is a confidence booster,” Lovilna told PTI after she returned to the country along with the boxing contingent on Monday.

“This was my first championship in a new weight category and I won a gold. So I know that I am in the right direction. I had a very good run in the championship and was at ease with my punches and movement. I am regaining form and expecting to peak at the right time. These wins matter a lot.” “Off course my ultimate aim is to win a gold at the Paris Olympics. I am striving and working hard to achieve that and I hope my best comes out at the right time,” she said.

