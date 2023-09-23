Breaking News
Asian Games: Indian men enter quarters with 3-0 win over Chinese Taipei

Updated on: 23 September,2023 09:35 AM IST  |  Hangzhou
Following their stunning win over South Korea, India on Friday notched up a 25-22, 25-22, 25-21 win over Chinese Taipei in an hour and 25 minutes to progress to the 1-6th place playoffs

Asian Games: Indian men enter quarters with 3-0 win over Chinese Taipei

India’s volleyball team in Hangzhou yesterday. Pic/SAI Media

Asian Games: Indian men enter quarters with 3-0 win over Chinese Taipei
The Indian men’s volleyball team continued its impressive run, advancing to the quarterfinals with a clinical 3-0 win over Chinese Taipei at the Asian Games here on Friday.


Following their stunning win over South Korea, India on Friday notched up a 25-22, 25-22, 25-21 win over Chinese Taipei in an hour and 25 minutes to progress to the 1-6th place playoffs. 


India will face either Japan or Kazakhstan on Sunday. India lagged 6-10 early on but Erin Varghese helped the side to reduce the gap to 11-13. After lagging for most part, India finally drew parity at 21-21 before Varghese and Ashwal Rai won the final two points to give India the lead. 


India, however, moved ahead to 21-18 before sealing it comfortably 25-21. 

