Asian Games: Indian men enter quarters with 3-0 win over Chinese Taipei

India’s volleyball team in Hangzhou yesterday. Pic/SAI Media

The Indian men’s volleyball team continued its impressive run, advancing to the quarterfinals with a clinical 3-0 win over Chinese Taipei at the Asian Games here on Friday.

Following their stunning win over South Korea, India on Friday notched up a 25-22, 25-22, 25-21 win over Chinese Taipei in an hour and 25 minutes to progress to the 1-6th place playoffs.

India will face either Japan or Kazakhstan on Sunday. India lagged 6-10 early on but Erin Varghese helped the side to reduce the gap to 11-13. After lagging for most part, India finally drew parity at 21-21 before Varghese and Ashwal Rai won the final two points to give India the lead.

India, however, moved ahead to 21-18 before sealing it comfortably 25-21.

