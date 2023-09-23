Breaking News
Asian Games: Panwar advances to men’s single sculls final

Updated on: 23 September,2023 09:32 AM IST  |  Hangzhou
The 24-year-old Panwar finished third with a timing of 7:22:22 in the semifinal F A/B2 to make the cut for the medal race. There are multiple finals in rowing. However, top three rowers in the Final A will win medals

Balraj Panwar. Pic/SAI Media

Asian Games: Panwar advances to men's single sculls final
Indian rower Balraj Panwar qualified for Final A of the men’s single sculls at the Asian Games here on Friday.


The 24-year-old Panwar finished third with a timing of 7:22:22 in the semifinal F A/B2 to make the cut for the medal race. There are multiple finals in rowing. However, top three rowers in the Final A will win medals.


The Indian men’s quadruple sculls team, men’s lightweight double sculls category, men’s double sculls, coxed eight, coxless pair, coxless four in men’s section, and coxless four, coxed eight in women’s team have all made the finals in the rowing events. 


Asian Games 2023 sports sports news Sports Update

