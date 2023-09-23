The players were scheduled to fly out of India on Thursday

Anurag Thakur

Listen to this article Asian Games: Sports Minister Thakur cancels Hangzhou visit x 00:00

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday cancelled his upcoming visit to Hangzhou for the Asian Games as a mark of protest against China’s decision to deny visas to three Indian wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh while the Olympic Council of Asia’s (OCA) is actively pursuing the matter with the Chinese authorities. The players were scheduled to fly out of India on Thursday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

ADVERTISEMENT