Breaking News
Mumbai: House-of-cards heroes get ‘punishment posting’
Mumbai: ‘Flies in the face of G20 commitment’
Maharashtra: ‘Decision could raise concerns on quality of medical education’
Mumbai: Fire erupts in Dadar building; one person dead
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Asian Games Sports Minister Thakur cancels Hangzhou visit

Asian Games: Sports Minister Thakur cancels Hangzhou visit

Updated on: 23 September,2023 09:30 AM IST  |  Hangzhou
PTI |

Top

The players were scheduled to fly out of India on Thursday

Asian Games: Sports Minister Thakur cancels Hangzhou visit

Anurag Thakur

Listen to this article
Asian Games: Sports Minister Thakur cancels Hangzhou visit
x
00:00

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday cancelled his upcoming visit to Hangzhou for the Asian Games as a mark of protest against China’s decision to deny visas to three Indian wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh while the Olympic Council of Asia’s (OCA) is actively pursuing the matter with the Chinese authorities. The players were scheduled to fly out of India on Thursday.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever



Did you know that leech therapy can heal acne and hair fall?
anurag thakur Asian Games 2023 sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK