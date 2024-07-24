Athletes enjoy first days at Olympic village ahead of Games

Among the legions of other athletes from around the world, one figure stood out: French President Emmanuel Macron

Australian beach volleyball player Taliqua Clancy got an unexpected surprise walking around the athletes’ village at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

Among the legions of other athletes from around the world, one figure stood out: French President Emmanuel Macron. “We got to see him which was cool. I was hanging around hoping to get a selfie, but I had to come here” for a news conference, she told reporters, laughing. She probably wouldn’t have got close enough, anyway, because Macron’s security team ushered her away.

Artacho del Solar gave her first impressions of the village, where more than 14,000 athletes and officials are staying. “It has been amazing so far, it feels very safe,” she said. “We had a walk around today, had some good old photo of the rings.”

