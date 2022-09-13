Breaking News
7 dead in fire accident in Secunderabad; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia
Mumbai: How did Aaditya hand over mangrove land for a temple, asks activists
Local anaesthesia can up survival rate by 5 per cent in breast cancer patients, says study
Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde’s MLA Prakash Surve wants Navratri parties to go on till midnight
Mumbai: Gassed out father-son duo rescued by cops after eight hours in Vasai
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > ATP Rankings Carlos Alcaraz claims World No1 spot Frances Tiafoe jumps to career high

ATP Rankings: Carlos Alcaraz claims World No.1 spot, Frances Tiafoe jumps to career-high

Updated on: 13 September,2022 02:12 PM IST  |  New York
ANI |

Top

History was made at the US Open 2022 on Sunday when Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud to earn his first Grand Slam title and secure the No. 1 ATP Rankings

ATP Rankings: Carlos Alcaraz claims World No.1 spot, Frances Tiafoe jumps to career-high

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during a news conference after defeating Casper Ruud of Norway during their Men’s Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Photo - AFP/Getty Images


History was made at the US Open 2022 on Sunday when Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud to earn his first Grand Slam title and secure the No. 1 ATP Ranking. US Open 2022 finalist Ruud has also made a big jump following the run to his second major final, while Frances Tiafoe stormed his way into the Top 20 after reaching the semi-finals. The 19-year-old Alcaraz has made history following his title run at the US Open 2022, becoming the youngest World No. 1 in the history of the ATP Rankings. With the pressure on, Alcaraz outclassed Ruud in four hard-fought sets on Arthur Ashe Stadium to earn his sixth tour-level title.

Also Read: Carlos Alcaraz: I’m hungry for more 


Casper Ruud, a Norwegian, moved up five spots to No. 2 after making it to his second Grand Slam final at the US Open 2022. In a remarkable run, the 23-year-old defeated Tommy Paul, Matteo Berrettini, and Karen Khachanov. In four prior visits to New York, the player had never advanced past the third round. The 26-year-old Karen Khachanov has jumped 13 spots after he reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open 2022 in Flushing Meadows. Khachanov arrived in New York off the back of a first-round exit in Cincinnati, but quickly discovered his capacity on the US Open hard courts, earning outstanding victories against Montreal champion Pablo Carreno Busta and Washington titlist Nick Kyrgios.

The American Frances Tiafoe has climbed to a career-high No. 19 in the ATP Rankings following his dream run to the semi-finals on home soil in New York. The 24-year-old played lights-out tennis to progress to his first major semi-final, overpowering Rafael Nadal en route. Alcaraz eventually halted Tiafoe in a five-set thriller under the lights on Arthur Ashe stadium.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
us open sports news tennis news new york

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK